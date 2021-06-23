Best bets for the Travelers Championship

The PLAY: 1H Boston Red Sox -115 M Perez (LHP), B Keller (RHP) Must Start. Martin Perez is off two very bad outings for Boston. But I look for him to get it back together here as he's actually been a very good road pitcher this season. Perez isn't much of a ground ball pitcher and that makes him a bad fit for Fenway Park where lefties and fly balls are a bad combo. As a result, his home numbers are pretty gruesome. But Perez on the road has been surprisingly effective. His average away game score is a solid 59 and his road OPS is .598 which is really quite good. Brad Keller has had a difficult campaign for Kansas City. The righty has regressed in a big way from his 2020 numbers. Keller average game score at home is 39, which is terrible and his home OPS is a mediocre .873. Offensive data favors the visitors. Boston bullpen has an overall edge over their Royals counterparts, but the Red Sox relievers are going through a bad stretch of late and I tend to trust bullpen recency more than season stats. So I'll put the major emphasis here on the Perez comparative analytics edge over Keller and I'll bet the Red Sox to win the F5.