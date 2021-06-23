State DOH holding medical cannabis telephone town-hall meetings
The South Dakota Department of Health is holding a couple of telephone town hall events next week in order to receive public input on the implementation and rule-making process for medical cannabis in the state. The two telephone town-hall events will be held on Monday, June 28th. The first session starts at 5:00 p.m. that day, and the second session starts at 6:30. The town halls are open to anyone interested. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide their feedback, and listen to the latest updates on the implementation of Initiated Measure-26.www.amazingmadison.com