State DOH holding medical cannabis telephone town-hall meetings

Alvin Pahlke, Todd County Attorney and Damion Vacin, Summer Intern, came to the meeting to explain any questions that may arise during public comment on Ordinance #2021- 01 a Temporary Ordinance regarding the issuance of Local Medical Cannabis Establishment Permits and/or Licenses. No one appeared for public comment on the proposed ordinance. Discussion was held with the Commissioners about the decisions they will need to make such as to how many Licenses they will permit in Todd County and the cost of the permit/license. Mr. Pahlke explained this Temporary Ordinance will postpone the licenses until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72, as there are a lot of unanswered questions. The Department of Health has set a deadline of October 29, 2021.