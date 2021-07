The 2021 All O-Zone Baseball team has been released. Many factors were used to decide the players included below. The biggest factor in narrowing down the players on this list was coach input. I asked coaches to both submit names of their players they thought should be included while also giving me names of players on opposing teams that stood out. Opposing coach nominations carried heavy weight in the decision-making process. Baseball teams play more than 20 games a year seeing hundreds of opposing players, so if a player stood out enough for a coach to mention them as one of the best they saw, it was an important piece of the decision-making process.