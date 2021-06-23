Cancel
Combat Sports

Official AEW Rankings (6/23): Rankings Hold Steady Ahead Of Saturday Night Dynamite

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AEW has released its latest set of official rankings on June 23 ahead of the June 26 Saturday night episode of AEW Dynamite. You can view the rankings from last week by clicking here. Official AEW Rankings (6/23) Men's Division. AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (5-0 in 2021, 46-12 overall)

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
