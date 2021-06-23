Official AEW Rankings (6/23): Rankings Hold Steady Ahead Of Saturday Night Dynamite

Impact Wrestling could be reloading again. Fightful Select reported the following, regarding the company's Slammiversary event:. IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary has quickly gained the reputation as being a place where free agent names will pop up, after it happening last year. Fightful has been able to confirm with IMPACT sources that at least two surprises are planned for the show, with outside names making their way into the company, including one already under contract elsewhere, and one recent WWE release, but we're told neither is expected to be on an exclusive contract. Fightful has also been told to expect a "reinvigoration" to the Knockouts division in July. We've heard of at least two new names being planned, in addition to the company recently adding Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering and hoping to bring in Killer Kelly soon.