Business

AudioEye Names Kelly Georgevich As Finance Chief

By Anusuya Lahiri
 10 days ago
  • Digital accessibility platform AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) announced Kelly Georgevich’s appointment as the CFO.
  • Georgevich was most recently the CFO at e-commerce platform Sticky.io.
  • Georgevich succeeded Chairman Dr. Carr Bettis, who served as the Principal Financial Officer (PFO) and PAO since May 17 while the company searched for a new CFO. CFO Sachin Barot’s CFO contract expired on May 15. Barot’s contract as PFO and PAO terminated on May 17.
  • Dr. Carr will continue as the PFO and PAO.
  • Price action: AEYE shares are higher by 0.66% at $16.90 on the last check Wednesday.
