Bakersfield, CA

One person dead after being hit by a car in East Bakersfield

By Malyk Johnson, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgzKL_0acxAMTs00

A man died after being hit by a car in East Bakersfield on Tuesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol a 55-year-old man was crossing Bernard Street near North Baker Street just after 9 p.m.

The driver of a Chevy Impala did not notice the man in the crosswalk and hit him.

The man was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

According to C.H.P., drugs, alcohol and distraction do not appear to be factors in the collision.

