Energy Industry

Overdue subsidy payments force Chinese solar developer to sell off prized LED business

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an unpaid debt pile of US$328 million, some of which dates back to September 2019, Chinese solar developer Shunfeng International today stressed to shareholders the importance of selling off its profitable LED manufacturing operation. pv magazine reported in April that Shunfeng was preparing to sell off its Lattice Power...

www.pv-magazine.com
Related
