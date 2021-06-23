Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Prove, TransUnion partner to launch digital identity solution in Hong Kong

thepaypers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProve, a US-based identity verification solutions provider, has announced that it has integrated TransUnion’s TruValidate identity verification feature into its offering to launch a new digital identity solution in Hong Kong. According to the press release, Prove’s new solution will allow companies with a global footprint to extend their eKYC,...

thepaypers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Identity Fraud#Hong Kong#Transunion#Digital World#Transunion#Truvalidate#Trust Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Credit and Prepaid Card Issuer Cornèr Bank Group Reaches Key Digital Transformation Milestone by Transitioning to Improved Platform

an established issuer of credit and prepaid cards to individuals and companies across Europe, has reportedly reached a key milestone in its digital transformation efforts by successfully migrating its card portfolios across all products and markets to an advanced and more consolidated solution. Vestigo is a European software application...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Trimmed by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 398,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 0.2% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cell Phonesthecharlotteweekly.com

Kinetic enhances online account management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic has introduced Go Kinetic, a refreshed online account management tool and mobile app. Previously known as MyWIN, Go Kinetic offers a fresh user experience and enhanced, easy-to-use navigation. The Go Kinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Raju Vegesna of Zoho: Transforming from a Tech Company into an Ad Company Puts Strain on Hard-earned Customer Trust

When Google announced at the beginning of the year they will be phasing out the use of third-party cookies in their Chrome browser it provoked a strong reaction in a couple of ways. Some saw it as a nod to improving customer data privacy, as cookies allow companies to track where you go on the web and create opportunities for marketers to “stalk” you with ads wherever you go. And marketers who worried about not being able to stalk you wherever you go on the web.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Assa Abloy integrates Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ for touchless facility access

Precise Biometrics‘ YOUNiQ face biometrics have been integrated with Assa Abloy ARX by the Group’s Opening Solutions business to provide touchless access control for facilities. The new partners’ integration combines a popular open source access with Precise’s biometric identification software to enhance the convenience and security of access control systems,...
Computerszycrypto.com

Bringing Anonymous Transactions & Smart Contract Interactions to the Ethereum Blockchain with Railgun

Security solutions that exist on the Ethereum blockchain need extremely specialized infrastructure to function outside the Ethereum system. However, these specialized platforms do not have immediate access to dApps, liquidity on Ethereum, or Distributed Exchanges (DEXs). These shortcomings have been around for a while, but not for much longer because Railgun presents a practical solution.
Cell Phonesreadwrite.com

Top 10 Enterprise Mobile App Trends to Consider in 2021

The mobile app development industry’s future is so advanced and brighter than it has been in recent years. For the digital age, development has always set the stage for tremendous growth. Businesses are well aware of this reality, and they continuously seek to improve and make the most of the most prevalent technology to secure their future growth.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

EU digital wallet to lower friction around identity authentication

The way citizens in the European Union use and manage their digital identities and digital security could change significantly due to new EU regulations. Companies around the world will need to be ready for this, but for Europeans, the digital wallet being launched by the bloc could pave the way for a smoother digital life.
Technologyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
BusinessThrive Global

Dmitry Shapiro of GoMeta: “Let employees use their digital tools of choice”

Let employees use their digital tools of choice. It is hard for IT departments to swallow this, as it goes completely against standardization. The problem with standardization is that it is also restrictive by definition. Technology is evolving dramatically faster than IT departments can respond. Letting employees stay on the bleeding edge gives companies an advantage.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Rapyd To Acquire Valitor For $100M To Expand Omnichannel Payments

FinTech-as-a-Service startup Rapyd announced Thursday (July 1) it will spend $100 million to acquire Icelandic payments solution firm Valitor from Arion Bank. “Valitor is a well-established payments brand and considered one of Europe’s payments leaders, providing both in-store and online payments acceptance solutions as well as card issuing to SMB merchants in Iceland, the U.K. and Ireland, and across Europe,” Rapyd said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS. “The acquisition of Valitor will complement Rapyd’s existing payment capabilities throughout Europe, as well as enhance its issuing portfolio.”
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Data sharing API platform Codat gets 40 mln

Codat, a UK-based API platform that provides financial data sharing and related solutions to small businesses, has closed a USD 40 million round led by Tiger Global. In 2020, the company raised USD 10 million in a Series A; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail, according to TechCrunch. The startup told the online publication that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.
Marketsthepaypers.com

WazirX, TRM Labs to deploy crypto compliance platform

India-based cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has partnered with blockchain analytics provider TRM Labs to enhance anti-money laundering and anti-fraud measures for transactions conducted on the WazirX platform. TRM Labs provides a full-service platform for crypto compliance and risk management, including tools for wallet screening, transaction monitoring, and investigations. TRM's monitoring capability...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
NFLcrowdfundinsider.com

Countries’ Transition to Cashless Society Each Take Unique Paths

While Sweden, the United Kingdom and a few Asian Pacific countries have created roadmaps to a cashless society, most countries will still need to chart their own paths, a report from Global Data finds. The Cashless World – Evolving Payment Environments in Key Asia Pacific and Western Markets looks at...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.