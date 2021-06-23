My Pandemic-Era Quest to Solve the Mystery of Ponyhenge

Lincoln, Massachusetts, has a long history with horses. By the last quarter of the 19th century, the community, roughly 20 miles northwest of Boston, was home to 94 farms. Growers cultivated more than 2,540 acres of crops, according to the local historical society, and into the 20th century, horses and ponies helped them to do it. Dolly enabled Nicholas Cotoni and his quartet of brothers to coax vegetables from 12 acres they had planted. Chubb, regal and white, helped Al Butcher on his fields. John A. Coane enlisted two tall plow horses to ready his land for sowing. In warm weather, horses tugged carts heaped with hay for the winter to come; on cold, snowy days, they hauled wagons piled high with blocks of freshly harvested ice in preparation for summer.