Hunter x Hunter fans have been waiting for years to see the story of Gon, Killua, and their friends continue via both its manga and its anime, though Yoshihiro Togashi has been tight-lipped about the series returning anytime soon, but one fan has decided to bring the franchise back using some pitch-perfect Cosplay of Hisoka. Hisoka was one of the first villains introduced into the series, also counted as one of the strongest members of the Phantom Troupe who is more interested in a fight versus trying to rule the world or make himself stronger in this world of hunters.