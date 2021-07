KARACHI/LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The soothing calm and palpable enthusiasm in debt markets is deceiving. Developing and emerging economies, which suffered a large-scale withdrawal of international capital at the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, have seen investors return. But a rise in commodity prices and more favourable bond market conditions may provide only temporary relief. These countries will be hamstrung in their attempts to mobilise the resources necessary for a green and inclusive recovery that puts them back on a track to meet their climate and development goals.