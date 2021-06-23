Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog movie gets new trailer

So there are a couple of scenarios here that one wouldn’t want to find themselves in. Namely, one wouldn’t want to be part of a hijacking in midair, which is bad enough since it’s been a constant fear held by many since 9/11. The next is being stuck on a plane in midair with a monster, which is reminiscent of World War Z, in which there’s no place to go, nowhere to hide quickly enough, and imminent danger that one can’t run from. Now combine those two and it’s fair to say that it would be a seriously messed-up nightmare that anyone would seek to avoid and yet, would make a great idea for a movie since it has the advantage of not being done to death just yet. One might think that Snakes on a Plane or Train to Busan might top it, but while those movies have their own scare factor, a vampire on a plane is definitely something that people might not see coming. The idea of it sounds a bit nutty since one might think that a vampire would be limited to taking evening and red-eye flights thanks to their normal aversion to daylight, but the creators of this story have obviously thought their way around that.