Video Games

Destiny 2: DataMiners Making Lots of Money by Selling Emblem Gifts!

centralrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Destiny 2, an emblem is a gift. Destiny 2 is currently owned by Bungie. According to the developers, a group of data miners acquired an embed, and then they began to sell the code on the internet to make quick money. By the looks of it, this isn’t the...

#Destiny 2#Emblem#Cybercriminal#A Spicy Ramen Coupon
Video GamesIGN

Destiny Island

And then Sora wakes up. It was all a dream...maybe. After meeting Kairi and Riku, it's time to collect some odds and ends for Kairi's raft project. Three widgets are required:. Cloth: Up in the treehouse, left of the waterfall. Rope: On the far platform, where Tidus is standing. Logs (Two): One on the shore under the bridge, one across the bridge on the island, near Riku.
CharitiesTVOvermind

Bungie is Actually Making a Destiny Toaster for Charity

In June of last year, the Destiny community raised over $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Bungie’s block in the Gaming Community Expo (GCX). Bungie had announced that if they reached their goal of $777,777,777 worth of donations, that they would look into offering an official Destiny Toaster. Since the Destiny community raised well over that goal, the Destiny toaster is here, and it is absolutely real. Unfortunately, like everything else that Bungie does, the Destiny Toaster has sparked worlds of controversy in the Destiny community, because of course it did. So, what exactly do you need to know about the Destiny Toaster? Why is it such a big deal in the Destiny community? Well, you might want to turn the AC up, or open a window, because it’s about to get pretty….toasty.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Destiny 2’ Datamining Is Spoiling Too Much, But There’s No Easy Answer

Late last night, Bungie’s community manager, DMG, tweeted about an upcoming free emblem that a player had acquired early, and some people appeared to be selling the code. The tweet set off a huge debate about datamining in Destiny 2, so much so that “Bungie” was actually trending when I woke up this morning. I wanted to wade into this complicated topic, which I’ve discussed in the past, but it’s an ongoing issue the more is uncovered in Destiny 2 through it. But also…not through it.
Video GamesNME

Bungie tells fans not to buy ‘Destiny 2’ emblem code

A senior community manager at Bungie has advised fans not to pay for a new Destiny 2 player emblem. An in-game emblem known as the Spicy Ramen Coupon was discovered by dataminers looking through Destiny 2′s AP (Application Programming Interface). Some then went on to charge for early access to the emblem, prompting the Bungie community manager to tweet a warning against buying from online sellers.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Destiny 2: Bungie asks dataminers to "please respect the fun"

Bungie's senior community manager dmg04 has put out a call to dataminers who share information from Destiny 2, asking them to "please stop spoiling content" ahead of its official arrival in the game. The issue came to a head after dataminers discovered a new Emblem in the game, managed to...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Destiny 2: Spicy Ramen emblem will be awarded for free, don't buy it

Bungie folks usually prepare a gift or a small event for the Destiny community for the Bungie Day, which falls on July 7 (7/7 - surprise, surprise). They also prepared one for 2021, which is just a few weeks away from now but it appears that the surprise was ruined, although the gift should still put smiles on many faces.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

45 Destiny 2 Content Creators Received A Fun Mystery Gift While Data Miners Sell Code For Free Emblem

It looks like there’s a bit of “oh, this is fun”, and “oh, well, that could have been fun” happening for Destiny 2 fans right now. The fun bit is that Bungie apparently sent out some Season of the Splicer-themed survival kits to 45 content creators. The kits arrived as mystery boxes with a crate inside. In the crate there was a Destiny logo lamp, a cassette player (the portable kind), a cassette containing the Season of the Splicer soundtrack, a UV flashlight, and a note that can only be read with said light. The note effectively just informed the recipients that this is their survival kit.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Bungie sells official Destiny toasters

If you love Destiny, you can now buy a Destiny toaster. Bungie points out that this toaster will toast a Tricorn emblem onto your bread. As a special bonus, it comes with a free container to hold all your Destiny-themed bread. Fans can pre-order the toaster right now for $85...
Video GamesNME

Bungie tells ‘Destiny 2’ dataminers to stop spoiling content

Bungie has warned Destiny 2 players not to buy the elusive new Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem as it’s going to be given away for free – and warns dataminers to stop spoiling the fun. Over the weekend, Destiny 2 dataminers found the ‘Classy Order’ emblem – a new, unreleased cosmetic...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How To Make Money In GTA Online

Once you get past the initial introduction to GTA Online, you're likely to have around $200k in the bank. Getting this money can be a grind though as you cycle through the early intro missions available to build this bank up. Instead, we're going to propose a few ways to...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Invades PS4 and Xbox One

There’s nothing quite like a good Metroidvania, with the possible exception of a good Metroidvania with a good sense of humor. Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials is as hilarious as it is fun, adventurous, and often downright creepy, so we’re overjoyed to hear that it will soon be creeping its way onto PS4 and Xbox One. This snarky fantasy adventure combines fast-paced platforming action with a vast, sprawling subterranean world full of spooky monsters, eerie environments, and all sorts of weird and creepy stuff. Players will explore over 400 rooms, battle enormous bosses, use dialogue choices to interact with a comical cast of characters, and use Pip the magic bat’s powers to solve puzzles, all while searching for a way to escape the abyss. It’s some of the most fun you can have in a dungeon, as this launch trailer for the upcoming PS4 and Xbox One versions demonstrates.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Blightbound Dungeon Crawls onto PS5, PS4 July 27th

After a stint in Steam Early Access, Ronimo Games‘ Blightbound is readying up for a full release on PC and consoles. Developer Ronimo Games and publisher Devolver Digital have announced today that Blightbought will be leaving Early Access to pursue a full release on July 27th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Doom Eternal Adds Single Player Horde Mode - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a new update for Doom Eternal that adds a single player Horde Mode. "As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game. However, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development or this addition," said executive producer Marty Stratton.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Crunchyroll Games Launches Co-Op Multiplayer RPG MITRASPHERE on Mobile Devices

Crunchyroll Games recently launched a new cooperative multiplayer RPG for Android and iOS called Mitrasphere from Bank of Innovation and JetSynthesys. In the game, you can create a fully customizable character in one of five classes: Swordsman, Guardian, Cleric, Archer, and Mage. Don’t worry though, as you can switch between them in-game. Fans will also be able to do more than just play through a story. Other game modes include Boss Battles, Ancient Raids, and Events!