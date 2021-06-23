Cancel
Economy

Lucara strikes again with diamond over 1,000 carats

By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC) has recovered a 1,174 carat diamond from its company’s prolific Karowe mine in Botswana, the third over 1,000 carats dug up since 2015. The diamond, measuring 77x55x33mm, was found at the South Lobe of the AK6 kimberlite, the same area of the mine that has yielded the impressive 1,758 carat Sewelô and 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona.

www.mining.com
