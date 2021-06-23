Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IDnow launches around the clock AML-compliant video identifications

thepaypers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDnow has announced the launch of AML-compliant video identifications around the clock. Users can now perform non-automated identity verification procedures at any time due to the overnight operation. The new service offering is available in English and German. Furthermore, IDnow’s structure is comprised of 20 geographically distributed ident centre locations....

thepaypers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#Europe#Clock#Idnow#Aml#Italian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Country
Germany
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Cornerstone.IT Now NIST 800 171 Compliant

New York, NY, June 24, 2021 - Cornerstone.IT has taken security to the next level by adopting the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) controls typically used for government agencies and Department of Defense contractors. New work models have created an urgency for law firms to be secure and...
Politicsaba.com

Agencies Update BSA/AML Examination Manual

The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council today released updates to its Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering examination manual. The updates—which do not establish new requirements—are intended to provide additional transparency and emphasize a risk-based approach to BSA/AML supervision. The updates address international transportation of currency or monetary instruments reporting; purchase and...
Softwarethepaypers.com

SCCG Management, Kinectify launch KYC/AML solutions for gaming industry

Kinectify and SCCG Management have partnered to bring Kinectify’s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. Kinectify, a US-based company, has developed AML and KYC software to centralise risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify’s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Oracle launches AI-powered HR skills identification and classification solution

Dynamic Skills helps leaders identify skills gaps, know what skills their employees have and foster career development, the company said. Oracle announced Wednesday a new AI solution to help organizations better understand, manage and build the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills is designed to give HR and business leaders a comprehensive view of the skills that exist within their workforce in order to help them develop and nurture the talent within their organizations. Dynamic Skills is part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) suite of tools.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

IDnow and Ariadnext combine biometrics portfolios in reported €50M deal

IDnow and Ariadnext are joining forces in a merger to create a Pan-European biometric digital identity verification platform, through an acquisition. TechCrunch puts the deal at €50 million (US$59 million), based on sources that also claim IDnow is continuing its hunt for acquisition targets. The tie-up allows the combined entity...
Technologyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Barracuda MSP adds XDR and SOC with Skout buy

Barracuda has acquired Skout Cybersecurity in a move designed to add more depth to the options it can provide for managed service providers (MSPs). The deal will give Barracuda MSP its first SOC offering, which will help it support managed service providers operating across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Businessthepaypers.com

IDnow acquires ARIADNEXT

IDnow, an identity verification-as-a-service solution, has agreed to acquire ARIADNEXT, a company specialising in remote identity verification and digital identity creation. With IDnow and ARIADNEXT joining forces, the companies can provide one identity verification platform, ranging from AI driven to human-assisted technology and from online to point-of-sale verification options. The combination increases the services IDnow offers to the UK, French, and German markets, as well as to international customers with identity verification needs across several jurisdictions and use cases.
SoftwareDark Reading

GitHub Unveils AI Tool to Speed Development, but Beware Insecure Code

A machine agent designed to help developers quickly create blocks of code based on a few semantic hints is expected to cut programming time significantly, but it also comes with a warning to watch out for errors and security issues. The technical preview, dubbed Copilot, was trained on billions of...
Marketsthepaypers.com

WazirX, TRM Labs to deploy crypto compliance platform

India-based cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has partnered with blockchain analytics provider TRM Labs to enhance anti-money laundering and anti-fraud measures for transactions conducted on the WazirX platform. TRM Labs provides a full-service platform for crypto compliance and risk management, including tools for wallet screening, transaction monitoring, and investigations. TRM's monitoring capability...
Businessthepaypers.com

Bigbank teams with Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

Estonia-based Bigbank has selected European payment services provider Nets to provide issuer processing and digital services, including virtual cards and mobile payment capabilities. As a licensed credit institution, Bigbank delivers financial services to European private and corporate customers with a focus on loans, corporate loans and term deposits in Estonia,...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

British mobile ordering solution Yoello launches in New Zealand

UK-based fintech Yoello has launched its mobile ordering solution in New Zealand after its expansion to Australia. Yoello allows customers to order food and drinks to the table by simply scanning a QR code, and without needing to download an app. Merchants can also operate takeaway and delivery services all through one platform. The mobile web-app is now supporting businesses in Auckland and Wellington with contact-free ordering.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Can Your Data Protection Software Recover from Modern Ransomware?

Your nightmare has come true. Your organization was just attacked by ransomware. They have crippled your networks, corrupted your Active Directory, encrypted business critical documents, and disabled production databases. Now the recovery clock starts. How quickly can your business return to some sense of normalcy? Do you notify your partners, vendors, customers, the public? Do you pay a ransom? So many decisions to make.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Mastercard selects Fime to test solutions for quantum computing

Mastercard has employed the services of US-based fintech Fime to test solutions in line with the Mastercard’s Enhanced Contactless specifications. The Ecos specifications look to future-proof contactless solutions against new technologies such as quantum computing. Fime offers consulting tools and testing expertise to device manufacturers, acquirers, and merchants to enable fast, secure, and effortless contactless payments.
Softwareaithority.com

AuthenticID Customer Demand Establishes A New Industry Standard For High Volume Identity Verification

AuthenticID, the leading provider of Identity Proofing solutions for large enterprises, announced it reached a new milestone with the successful launch of its new enterprise-grade high-availability SaaS system that is capable of processing nearly 35 million Identity Proofing transactions in a single day and over 1 billion in a single month. AuthenticID’s core customers are experiencing burst volumes that require the ability to process to this capacity.
Marketsthepaypers.com

FINEXITY launches marketplace for tokenized investments

Germany-based investment company FINEXITY has announced expanding its investment platform’s alternative investments liquidity. This expansion enables users to have the opportunity to trade their tokenized securities at any time free of charge and in the form of real-time transactions on the FINEXITY secondary market. According to a FINEXITY representative, the FINEXITY secondary market is creating new possibilities for individual portfolio management and flexible asset accumulation. In addition, the issuers provide support with current performance indicators for the respective investments, which serve as a guide for pricing. For the processing of purchases and sales, every verified user has a digital credit account with a platform-integrated e-wallet.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Immuta’s SaaS deployment option helps implement data access control across cloud data environment

Immuta launched new SaaS deployment option, enabling data teams to implement data access control across their entire cloud data environment in minutes. Modern data teams are moving to pure SaaS deployments for all of their analytics and data science, and they want access control delivered in the same way. Immuta’s SaaS deployment option addresses this burgeoning demand, making it simple to implement while minimizing infrastructure overhead.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Germany: Volksbank and creditshelf Partner on SME Finance

Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG (VVRB) and creditshelf AG have announced a cooperation agreement to provide access to capital for German SMEs. According to a note from creditshelf, the partnership agreement will see corporate customers of Volksbank gaining access to credit services provided by creditshelf. The relationship is expected to help Volksbank expand its offerings while boosting its banking ecosystem.
Marketsthepaypers.com

RippleX announces investment in Mintable

RippleX, an open platform for money, has invested in Mintable, an NFT marketplace that allows users to create, buy, and sell digital items using fiat or cryptocurrency. Mintable has announced USD 13 million in Series A funding to expand its platform support for more blockchains. This investment comes as tokenization launches into the mainstream; in fact, in 2020 alone, consumers spent USD 54 billion on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to the official press release.