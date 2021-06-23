SACE, C2FO partner to support the growth of Italian SMEs in international markets

Germany-based investment company FINEXITY has announced expanding its investment platform’s alternative investments liquidity. This expansion enables users to have the opportunity to trade their tokenized securities at any time free of charge and in the form of real-time transactions on the FINEXITY secondary market. According to a FINEXITY representative, the FINEXITY secondary market is creating new possibilities for individual portfolio management and flexible asset accumulation. In addition, the issuers provide support with current performance indicators for the respective investments, which serve as a guide for pricing. For the processing of purchases and sales, every verified user has a digital credit account with a platform-integrated e-wallet.