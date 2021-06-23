Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper shuts down under pressure from Beijing

Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%. The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.