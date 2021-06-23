Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper shuts down under pressure from Beijing

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.