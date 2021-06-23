Cancel
Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper shuts down under pressure from Beijing

Cover picture for the articleApple Daily, a prominent pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, is shutting down. It's the latest example of Chinese pressure on the former British colony. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joined "Squawk Box" with the latest.

EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

HK bourse says working with regulators on southbound leg of China Bond Connect

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is “working closely” with regulators on a southbound leg of the Bond Connect programme to expand Chinese investors’ access to global bond markets, the bourse operator’s chief executive said on Friday. Nicolas Aguzin’s comments, made in a speech to an online...
Economyharrisondaily.com

Global shares rise, China falls after tough talk from Xi

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday, though markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined a day after the Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by President Xi …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
EconomyFinancial Times

What the Apple Daily closure means for the free press in Hong Kong

Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%. The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s repressive, rigged system

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.
ChinaWashington Post

The Chinese Communist Party’s anniversary is Hong Kong’s funeral

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping personally led nationwide celebrations to mark the 100-year anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party. In his speech commemorating the day, Xi celebrated the party’s accomplishments, predicted the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” and warned that any foreign force that tries to bully China would “find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's Communist Party Celebrates Centennial

Chinese President Xi Jinping marked the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party Thursday with a warning that attempts to "bully" his country will end in bloodshed. Hundreds of people gathered in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to witness an elaborate ceremony on the landmark event, including an spectacular aerobatics show staged by dozens of helicopters and fighter jets.
Economy104.1 WIKY

China’s Xpeng to be added to FTSE’s equity indexes on July 8

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng’s American Depositary Receipts will be added to FTSE Russell’s global equity indexes on July 8, the index publisher said. Xpeng shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell...
Public SafetySeattle Times

Hong Kong police officer’s condition improves after stabbing

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, officials said Friday, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died. Authorities were still looking into the motivation behind...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Didi drives straight into politics

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Didi Global (DIDI.N) has hit a potential roadblock. Two days after its shares started trading in New York on Wednesday, China's cyberspace agency revealed a national-security related investigation into the ride-hailing giant read more . It’s one way for the Chinese Communist Party, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday, to show it’s still relevant .
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.