Virtual machines hide ransomware until the encryption process is done
The use of virtual machines (VMs) to run the malicious payload is getting more popular with ransomware attackers, Symantec’s Threat Hunter Team claims. “During a recent investigation into an attempted ransomware attack, Symantec discovered that the attackers had installed a VirtualBox VM on some compromised computers. Unlike the previously documented RagnarLocker attacks, which involved Windows XP, the VM in this case appeared to be running Windows 7,” they shared.www.helpnetsecurity.com