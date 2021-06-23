Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Virtual machines hide ransomware until the encryption process is done

By Zeljka Zorz
helpnetsecurity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of virtual machines (VMs) to run the malicious payload is getting more popular with ransomware attackers, Symantec’s Threat Hunter Team claims. “During a recent investigation into an attempted ransomware attack, Symantec discovered that the attackers had installed a VirtualBox VM on some compromised computers. Unlike the previously documented RagnarLocker attacks, which involved Windows XP, the VM in this case appeared to be running Windows 7,” they shared.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Machines#Encryption Software#Ransomware#Ragnarlocker#Help Net Security#Virtualbox#Active Directory#Russian#Vm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Small Businessvmware.com

VMware Encryption for small business

We have a small platform with 4 ESXi Standard Licences and VCenter Fundation. We have to implement encryption (a simple protection against stealth, not a file encryption). I saw VMWare VM Encryption is only available with Entreprise Plus licence. Is there another encryption option in VMWare that can fit our...
HealthMedCity News

Survey: Most health organizations hit by ransomware had their data encrypted

In 2020, 34% of healthcare organizations worldwide were hit by a ransomware attack, of which 65% said the cybercriminals succeeded in encrypting their data in the most significant attack, according to a new report. Released by cybersecurity solutions provider Sophos, the report includes the results of a survey that polled...
SoftwareRegister Citizen

Virtru Launches Microsoft Outlook Data Encryption for Enterprises

New Outlook Integration Strengthens Security and Mitigates Risk. Virtru, a global leader in data protection and privacy, today released an integration into Microsoft 365 Outlook that brings seamless, data-centric protection to any version of Outlook for PC, Mac, iPad, and mobile. With Virtru in place, enterprises with hybrid platforms such...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Unpatched Virtual Machine Takeover Bug Affects Google Compute Engine

An unpatched security vulnerability affecting Google's Compute Engine platform could be abused by an attacker to take over virtual machines over the network. "This is done by impersonating the metadata server from the targeted virtual machine's point of view," security researcher Imre Rad said in an analysis published Friday. "By mounting this exploit, the attacker can grant access to themselves over SSH (public key authentication) so then they can login as the root user."
Computersvmware.com

Virtual Machine Consolidation Needed Status

Unable to Acknowledged Alarm "Virtual Machine Consolidation Needed Status" even logged in as Administrator. Prompting Pop Up message " Permission to perform this operation was denied". Any idea why the consolidation message appears and Unable to acknowledge the alarm?. This creates I/O latency to disk(s) which interrupt my VM backup....
Businessmakeuseof.com

Amazon Buys Encrypted Messaging Service Wickr

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making its foray into the secure communication market. Amazon's cloud service provider has acquired Wickr, an encrypted messaging platform that's built for government officials, major corporations, and military organizations. AWS Dives Into the Secure Messaging Scene. In a post on the AWS Security Blog, Amazon...
ComputersLumia UK

Optimize extreme computing performance with Azure FX-series Virtual Machines

Today, we are announcing the general availability of the Azure FX-series Virtual Machines available in three regions. Azure FX-series Virtual Machines—based on the 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor—feature a high-performing central processing unit (CPU) clock speed per single core of up to 4 GHz (all core turbo), 21 GB memory per vCPU, and local temporary SSD disks. The high-frequency CPU and memory capacity for FX-series Virtual Machines is designed for workloads demanding very high single-threaded and lightly threaded performance, such as Electronic Design Automation (EDA).
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Encrypted Communication Firm Wickr Joins AWS Team

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has purchased encrypted communication technology company Wickr, according to a Friday (June 25) announcement from AWS Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Stephen Schmidt. Clients and partners can access advanced security features with Wickr throughout voice and video calling, messaging, file sharing and collaboration that...
ComputersForbes

Entity-Level Encryption: The Only Defense Against Ransomware

Brian Greenberg is a CIO/CTO and Partner with Fortium Partners, a firm comprised of the world’s foremost C-level technology leaders. Ransomware is one of the fastest-growing forms of cybercrime. It begins when ransomware criminals gain access to a company’s network and, like a virus, spread their malware, infecting all the company's computers. From there, the malware encrypts all the company's data, making the information unreadable, shutting down the business until a ransom is paid, often in the millions of dollars.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

Cubbit Cell Review: Distributed, Secure and Encrypted Storage

While there are plenty of cloud storage services out there, have you ever thought of hosting your own cloud storage so only you can access your own confidential files? Cubbit provides a 100 percent distributed, secure and encrypted cloud storage in the form of a Cubbit Cell. Let’s find out how it works and whether it is useful to you.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Citrix Hypervisor: Attackers could crash virtual machines

Under certain conditions, attackers could incapacitate virtual machines (VM) implemented with Citrix Hypervisor on guest systems. A version secured against this has been released. As a warning message shows, the developers have closed two vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3416 “medium“, CVE-20257 „low“) closed. For attacks to be successful, an attacker must already have...
Softwaretechacrobat.com

How To Install Windows 11 in a Virtual Machine VMware Workstation

In this step-by-step tutorial, I will install the latest version of Windows 11 once released officially on the VMware virtual machine. I’ll cover how you can download VMware for Windows 11, install VMware on the host machine, upgrade VMware to the newest version, set up a virtual machine, download Windows 11 ISO image, how to install Windows 11 on a virtual machine on VMware Workstation, and then complete Microsoft Windows post-installation steps.
ComputersAPS physics

Practical quantum encryption protocol with varying encryption configurations

Quantum communication is an important application that derives from the burgeoning field of quantum information and quantum computation. Focusing on secure communication, quantum cryptography has two major directions of development, namely quantum key distribution and quantum encryption. In this work we propose a quantum encryption protocol that utilizes a quantum algorithm to create blocks of ciphertexts based on quantum states. The main feature of our quantum encryption protocol is that the encryption configuration of each block is determined by the previous blocks, such that additional security is provided. We then demonstrate our method by an example model encrypting the English alphabet, with numerical simulation results showing the large error rate of a mock attack by a potential adversary. The safety of the encryption method is further demonstrated against several possible attack models. With the improvements against noises, our quantum encryption protocol is a capable addition to the toolbox of quantum cryptography.
InternetZDNet

AWS acquires encrypted messaging app Wickr

Amazon Web Services is acquiring the encrypted messaging app Wickr, the company announced Friday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Launched in 2012, Wickr's end-to-end messaging service was one of the early pioneers of ephemeral communication, offering encrypted and disappearing messaging long before Signal took off and WhatsApp rolled out encryption of its own.
Softwarenewsbrig.com

REvil ransomware attacks systems using Kaseya’s remote IT management software

Just in time to ruin the holiday weekend, ransomware attackers have apparently used Kaseya — a software platform designed to help manage IT services remotely — to deliver their payload. Sophos director and ethical hacker Mark Loman tweeted about the attack earlier today, and now reports that affected systems will demand $44,999 to be unlocked. A note on Kaseya’s website implores customers to shut off their VSA servers for now “because one of the first things the attacker does is shutoff administrative access to the VSA.”
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Virtual Machines Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, Microsoft, Citrix Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Machines Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Machines Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Machines. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Hewlett-Packard Company (United States),Citrix Systems (United States),International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Parallels IP Holdings (United States),VMware (United States),Huawei (China),H3C (China),Red Hat (United States).
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Open-sources Fully Homomorphic Encryption Transpiler

Google has open-sourced a general-purpose transpiler able to convert high-level code to be used with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). While FHE is attracting a lot of interest by several companies, including IBM and Microsoft, Google is attempting here a novel approach by creating a transpiler to transform a program written in a high-level language and working with non-encrypted data into an FHE-ready version.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Algorand Upgrade Unlocks Ease Of Blockchain Application Development To Power Future Of Finance With Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM)

New Approach to Smart Contract Developme nt Enables Growing Algorand Developer Community to Easily Create Powerful, Fast, and Cost Effective Smart Contracts & dApps BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand continues to deliver innovation that is... New Approach to Smart Contract Developme nt Enables Growing Algorand Developer Community to...