Kansas City, MO

Berkley Riverfront apartments evacuated due to fire

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
 10 days ago
An entire apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri, was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire.

The fire occurred at 1000 Berkley Parkway, which is identified as the Union Berkley Riverfront building by the complex's website.

KCFD officials said residents reported smoke coming from under the door of a third-floor apartment at 7:55 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find a stove fire in the unit and the building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to one unit.

Officials said there will be water damage to the units on the floor below the one where the fire was and crews are working to drain water from the building.

It's not clear how many residents will be displaced.

KSHB 41 Action News

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Related