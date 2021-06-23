Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Travel to Florida is surging this summer, but so are storm-related delays

By Jeremy Deaton
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of daily flights overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration dipped below 11,000. Now, with coronavirus vaccination rates trending upward and case numbers relatively low, Americans are ready to travel again. The FAA is managing 40,000 flights a day at this point and expects to handle as many as 48,000 flights daily by the end of the summer.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#National Weather Service#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Weather
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
FAA
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.