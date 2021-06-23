Travel to Florida is surging this summer, but so are storm-related delays
In April 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of daily flights overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration dipped below 11,000. Now, with coronavirus vaccination rates trending upward and case numbers relatively low, Americans are ready to travel again. The FAA is managing 40,000 flights a day at this point and expects to handle as many as 48,000 flights daily by the end of the summer.www.washingtonpost.com