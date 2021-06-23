U.S. economy recovering strongly, inflation not the issue -White House's Deese

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors focused more on the Federal Reserve's upbeat view on the U.S. economy while eyeing the debate among its officials around an earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support measures. ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 16.05 points, or 0.50%, to 3,256.84 by 0109 GMT. ** Comments from the Fed policymakers who welcome robust economic recovery are boosting the market's sentiment. Investors are now looking forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, said Shinhan Investment & Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june. ** While Powell has said the U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" and forecast more gains in the job market, other central bank officials' differing views have begun a debate around an early tapering. ** Among heavyweight stocks back home, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix was flat. LG Chem added 1.22% and Naver fell 0.50%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.5 billion won ($98.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.13%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.5. ** The trading volume was 559.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 587. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.349%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 2.030%. ($1 = 1,131.9600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)