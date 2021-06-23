Cancel
U.S. economy recovering strongly, inflation not the issue -White House's Deese

Reuters
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is recovering "very strongly," in the short term following the COVID-19 outbreak, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Wednesday, adding that near-term inflation pressure was not a major issue.

"To the degree that people are focused on inflationary pressures in the short term, that really is not the issue. In the short term, this is an economy that is recovering very strongly," Deese said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Susan Heavey)

