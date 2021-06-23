Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly announces he is stepping down in Feb 2022
According to reports, Kelly said he will be transitioning to “executive chairman” of the Dallas-based airline and will leave the CEO spot on February 1, 2022.www.audacy.com
