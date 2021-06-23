Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit police arrest person of interest in double slaying

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police have arrested a 32-year-old man they call a person of interest in the fatal shootings of two adults found dead inside a home with an unharmed infant.

Investigators said the man surrendered to authorities and was being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on a conditional release violation, The Detroit News reported.

Detroit homicide detectives were expected to interview the man by Wednesday, police said.

Investigators who earlier released a picture of the man said he was considered a person of interest in the killings of a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

Their bodies were found Monday afternoon by relatives in a home on Detroit’s northwest side, police said. Both had been shot, police said, and the man was bound and gagged.

A baby at the home was found alive and appeared to be unharmed.

Police have not released additional details in the case.

