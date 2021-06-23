Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dua Lipa, Willow, Lorde, Doja Cat And Bo Burnham: The 5 Biggest Moves On The U.K. Singles Chart

By Hugh McIntyre
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No. 17 - Lorde - “Solar Power”. Lorde’s first album in four years, Solar Power, is slated to arrive in August, but fans don’t have to wait until then to hear the latest track from the New Zealand-based superstar. The singer-songwriter’s single, and the full-length’s title track, is out now, and it’s quickly become a big hit in the U.K. This frame, the tune opens at No. 17, scoring the second-logtiest launch of the week. The cut is Lorde’s third top 20 and her second-highest-charting release yet.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

231K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Chart Company#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Olivia Rodrigo, Willow + Others Lead Rock Resurgence on U.K. Singles Chart

Young pop artists such as teen star Olivia Rodrigo, Italian band Maneskin and Hollywood progeny Willow are bringing rock music back to the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart, according to a recent survey from the weekly sales ranking's official compiler, the country's Official Charts Company. That's because Rodrigo's "Good 4...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Dua Lipa Reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’ UK And European Dates

Dua Lipa won’t be hitting the road as planned. Taking to Twitter moments ago, the ‘Levitating’ singer announced that she has rescheduled her UK and Euopean tour dates for her ‘Future Nostalgia Tour.’. In a statement shared, she said:. “I’m utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat announces new album Planet Her

Doja Cat has announced details of her new album, Planet Her. The 14-track collection will be released on June 25 and includes collaborations with The Weeknd on You Right, Ariana Grande on I Don't Do Drugs, and Young Thug on Pay Day. Planet Her includes the Top 5 single Kiss...
Musicrock947.com

Willow Smith announces new pop-punk album, ‘Lately I Feel Everything’

Following her collaboration with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Willow Smith is continuing to explore her punk rock sound. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has announced Lately I Feel Everything, a new, pop-punk-inspired album due out July 16. The record includes her song with Barker, “Transparent Soul,” as well as a brand-new track called “Lipstick,” available now for digital download.
Musicmymixfm.com

BTS’ “Butter” still melting the charts as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” rises to a new record

BTS‘ “Butter” is hot like summer. The song is spending a fifth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard notes, the K-pop group’s latest English-language single is the first song to debut at number one and spend at least five weeks on top of the chart since Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.” There’s only one song by a group that debuted at number one and spent more weeks on top: “One Sweet Day,” by Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. That debuted at number one in 1995 and stayed there 16 weeks.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' No. 1 on Songs of the Summer Chart, Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Hits Top 5

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2021? We're making our way toward the answer, which gets clearer each week on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 12 through Sept. 11). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
CelebritiesSlate

The Problem With Bo Burnham’s Inside

I am keenly aware as I write this that I do not want to hurt Bo Burnham’s feelings. That’s one of many triumphs of his latest special, Inside, a work I’ve seen almost universally not just praised but loved. Even I, a person outside Inside—the special mostly fell flat for me—was moved to sympathy by the desperately self-conscious agony of its protagonist.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Taylor Swift's Top 10 biggest collaborations at the Official UK Chart

We're pretty sure that Taylor Swift may have the most A-list phonebook in all of the music industry. During her 15 years in the music industry so far, the country-turned-pop-turned-folk megastar has collaborated with some of her closest friends and personal icons alike, ranging from her favourite artists such as Keith Urban and Matt Berninger to real life besties Ed Sheeran and HAIM. She has even teamed with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who produced some tracks on her GRAMMY-winning album Folklore, and she famously penned her ex Calvin Harris' song This Is What You Came For.
MusicRegister Citizen

Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

It may seem like just yesterday that Doja Cat’s sophomore album Hot Pink launched the LA rapper to stardom, but fans are already anxiously awaiting its follow-up. Planet Her, Doja’s third studio album that is set for release on Friday, leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 11th through June 17th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Polo G and Rod Wave have also led.
MoviesDecider

Where Did Bo Burnham Film ‘Inside’?

Good news: Bo Burnham made you some content. The comedian collaborated with Netflix once again for his latest special, Inside, a film documenting his innermost thoughts and anxieties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Stuck in isolation, Burnham captured a collective sense of dread, worry, and loneliness — but how, exactly did he do it? Yes, he was alone, staying safe and socially distanced; and we have answers as to when and where Burnham filmed Inside.
MusicBBC

Raye's pain as Polydor holds release of debut album

Singer-songwriter Raye says she's been left in "tears and pain" as her record label holds back the release of her debut album. The singer said in a series of tweets that the situation with Polydor - who she was signed by in 2014 - has made her "not want to get out of bed".
TV & VideosTechnician Online

Bo Burnham’s “Inside” emphasizes isolation, struggles with mental illness

Bo Burnham is a former Vine star, YouTuber, comedian and celebrated filmmaker. He’s also the creator of Netflix’s newest comedy special, “Inside.”. Created, directed and produced by Burnham over the course of the last year, “Inside” is less of a comedy special and more of a variety show. The special addresses everything from the perils of the internet to corporate social responsibility, describing Burnham’s self-actualizations upon life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being shot entirely in one room, Burnham manages to create a different setting in each segment by using creative lighting and set design. The special is characterized by 20 stylized songs, set to synth beats and heartfelt ballads alongside abrupt transitions and an almost claustrophobic feel. “Inside” stresses how isolation provided Burnham with the opportunity to create, and the hectic pacing of the special embodies that train of thought.
Musicseattlepi.com

Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way: The 10th Anniversary' Hands Bonus Track Reins Over to a Rainbow of Guests: Album Review

Few albums then or since have qualified as seismic cultural events quite the way Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” did in 2011, when it arrived in a blaze of hype and anticipation not much seen since the heyday of Michael Jackson and Madonna. The electro-pop opus sold more than a million copies in its first week of release and, perhaps even more impressively, brought a collection of songs about otherness, gender identity and individuality to Top 40 radio. Fittingly, the 12-time Grammy winner is celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Born This Way” having been born that way by choosing Pride Month to release a reissue showcasing LGBTQ artists and allies.