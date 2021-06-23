Authorities: 2 dead in fire at Hopkinton home

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — Two people died in a late night fire at a Hopkinton home, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before midnight Tuesday and the mobile home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

It appears that the victims, described as an older couple, were sleeping and were unable to escape, Chief Deputy Michael Sweeney of the state fire marshal’s office said.

“It did go up fairly quickly, and it was consumed fairly quickly,” Sweeney said. “Anyone would have trouble getting out of a structure like that with so much fire involved.”

They were pronounced dead at the scene. No names were released.

It took about an hour for firefighters to knock down the blaze, Ashaway Fire Chief Ronnie Sposato said.

The fire is not considered suspicious but the exact cause remains under investigation, authorities said. It’s unclear if the home had smoke detectors.