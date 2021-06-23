Oliva Le’auanae: Spirit & Rhythm

There is no point in obfuscating and building up to it with a meandering preamble: URNE are seriously special, and this is an absolutely monstrous debut album on every conceivable level. Music critics tend not to hurl their temporary secrets into the air with quite that much abandon, but "Serpent & Spirit" is the kind of heavy metal record that will completely restore your faith in the modern era's ability to produce greatness. Crushingly heavy and redolent of all kinds of fantastic things, while always much greater and more compelling than the sum of those parts, URNE's first full-length should feature in a lot of end-of-year lists and, as word spreads, they must surely be destined for big things. No, I'm not crying. You're crying.