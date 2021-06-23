Oliva Le’auanae: Spirit & Rhythm
Sylvia Levine Leitch interviews former bartender and doorman about his life in jazz. The soft-spoken New Zealander Oliva Le’auanae was a bartender and a doorman in New York City jazz Clubs from the late 1970s until 2001, when Sweet Basil closed. His journey to jazz began when he learned the traditional instruments and dances of his Western Samoan heritage, performing in a family troupe on a global tour that ended in New York City. Oliva was drawn not only to the sound of jazz music but to the warmth of the artists and their families. Here is his story in this latest installment of my “In Service of Jazz” series.jazztimes.com