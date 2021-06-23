Homicide victim found in burning car in Minot identified

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body found in a burning car in Minot earlier this month as a local woman.

The North Dakota State Crime Lab and the State Forensic Examiner’s Office helped identify the woman as 33-year-old Domonique Kelly. Police say Kelly is a homicide victim. Her body was found in the car in Minot June 3.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking that anyone who had contact with Kelly on, or before June 3 to contact them. Police have also asked for help from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to provide technical, forensics, and investigative assistance, Minot Daily News reported.

Police are actively looking for two vehicles that are associated with this case. A black 2017 Yukon Denali and a gray 2013 Chrysler 300. Both vehicles are reported as stolen.