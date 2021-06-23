Derek Pershing
Derek is a shareholder at Wilson, Cribbs & Goren, P.C. with a diverse transactional real estate law practice that includes acquisitions, dispositions, development, and leasing of all property types. Derek is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate Law, Residential Real Estate Law, and Farm and Ranch Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Derek is also an Adjunct Professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, where he teaches the Transactional Real Estate Skills Course.www.bizjournals.com