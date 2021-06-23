Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Derek Pershing

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek is a shareholder at Wilson, Cribbs & Goren, P.C. with a diverse transactional real estate law practice that includes acquisitions, dispositions, development, and leasing of all property types. Derek is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate Law, Residential Real Estate Law, and Farm and Ranch Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Derek is also an Adjunct Professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, where he teaches the Transactional Real Estate Skills Course.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Residential Real Estate#Wilson Cribbs Goren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Real Estatebizjournals

People on the Move

Partner at Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer Polott, P.C. Selzer Gurvitch has hired Kiana Taylor as Partner with the firm. Ms. Taylor brings to Selzer Gurvitch nearly 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, public finance and corporate matters. Ms. Taylor will focus her practice on all aspects of commercial real estate, including debt and equity financings, acquisitions, dispositions, and related matters. Ms. Taylor arrives from Choice Hotels International where she was Counsel, Real Estate.
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
Birmingham, ALyieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $5.25 million sale on behalf of TCA LLC

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the $5.25 million sale of Terrace Court, a 40-unit apartment community located in Birmingham, Alabama. Craig Hey and Jimmy Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, TCA LLC, in the transaction. Nolarose LLC acquired the property.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.
Decatur, ALbizjournals

National Packaging in Decatur to lay off over 60 employees

Layoffs are on the way for an Alabama manufacturer that produces sachets, blister packs, canisters and other packaging materials. Decatur's National Packaging Co. Inc. invoked the WARN Act on June 8, notifying the Alabama Department of Commerce of its intent to lay off 62 employees. According to the company, the...
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Worcester, MAbizjournals

Michael Quirk

Michael Quirk will join Rogerson Communities as of June 1, 2021 when he takes the position as Executive Director of Briarwood Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Worcester, MA. He will report directly to Walter Ramos, Rogerson’s President and CEO. Rogerson was awarded Briarwood’s management contract in January, 2021 by Salem Community Corporation, Briarwood’s parent company.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy