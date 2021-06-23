Cunningham a 'no-brainer' for Pistons: 'He reminds me a lot of Grant Hill'

The Detroit Pistons are the big winners of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and the future has never looked brighter for the once-proud franchise. They hold all the power in this stacked draft with the ability to deal or use the pick themselves. At the top of the class, Cade Cunningham sits as the consensus No. 1 choice. It seems like the obvious decision for a 20-52 team to simply take the best player available, but should it be that simple?