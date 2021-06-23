Journal Times editorial: Supreme Court allows student-athletes to compete in class, too

The NCAA has been working through monumental discussions surrounding its amateurism rules for some time now, and there has been a rising uproar in regards to the lack of fair compensation for student-athletes. Over the past year, the NCAA has faced questions of antitrust violations due to their rules and regulations, and in response, the college sports governing body has begun to implement new changes. As of July 1, individual states are permitted to begin applying their own legislation in regards to student-athlete compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).