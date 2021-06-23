Cancel
Congress & Courts

Journal Times editorial: Supreme Court allows student-athletes to compete in class, too

By The Journal Times Editorial Board
Lake Geneva Regional News
 11 days ago

Does having exceptional athletic ability mean you aren’t allowed to have the same educational tools as college students not on athletic scholarships?. The National Collegiate Athletic Association seemed to think so, out of some misguided notion that denying student-athletes from poor families the opportunity to accept education-related gifts was in keeping with the “spirit of amateurism.”

