Can the insanely athletic Andrew Booth become the next Clemson Tigers cornerback to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?. Just one year ago, Clemson had a cornerback selected in the top half of the NFL Draft. Less than a year out from the 2022 NFL Draft, Andrew Booth has the potential to be the next first-round defensive back from “Death Valley.” Long, athletic, and blessed with a swagger that has come to define the cornerback position, does Booth’s scouting report confirm his first-round candidacy or question his credentials?