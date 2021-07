Manny Pacquiao is set to fight Errol Spence Jr on Aug. 21 in a PBC/FOX pay-per-view main event from Las Vegas, but maybe not if Paradigm Sports have anything to say about it. The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire reports that Paradigm are suing Pacquiao for damages including a $3.3 million advance, alleging he breached an agreement with the company, as they were reportedly under the impression Pacquiao was about to sign a deal with Mikey Garcia — which Paradigm had negotiated — when he signed to fight Spence instead. They also have requested an injunction to stop Pacquiao-Spence from happening as advertised.