U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Recovery Point of Huntington. Specifically, the funding will support a grant project titled “The Point: Providing Opportunity for Women’s Recovery (POWR).”

“I have repeatedly said that the city of Huntington should serve as model for other cities across America grappling with substance use. Recovery Point of Huntington is a significant part of the community’s efforts to help save lives and curb addiction. I’m glad to see this funding heading their way to specifically help women recover from the grip of addiction. I will continue to do all that I can to drive resources into our state to support programs and facilities like Recovery Point that are part of the spectrum of solutions needed to combat the opioid epidemic that is harming too many West Virginians,” Sen. Capito said.

“Every West Virginian understands the toll the drug epidemic has taken on our family, friends and community. Recovery Point West Virginia continues to provide support and treatment for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder. I am pleased HHS is investing in the Providing Opportunity for Women’s Recovery Program at Recovery Point in Huntington to support women during their recovery process and help them get back on their feet. I will continue fighting for funding to combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia and support all West Virginians during their time of need,” Sen. Manchin said.

The post Funding Announced To Support Women's Recovery Opportunities appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .