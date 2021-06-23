Cancel
Glen Jean, WV

Outdoors festival planned in September in southern WVa

By The Associated Press
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a four-day outdoor festival for the public in September.
The Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Sept. 10 to 13 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia, WVVA-TV reported.
Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on Sept. 11 for first responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The event also will feature motorbike and electric bike racing, swimming, hiking, fishing, skateboarding, target shooting, camping and ziplines.
Local vendors also will be allowed to sell their wares.
Tickets can be purchased in advance.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

