Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

West Virginia lawmakers to review $250M in special session

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers will convene Thursday to take up $250 million in spending proposed by Gov. Jim Justice.
The spending comes after a “tremendous” budget surplus, the Republican governor said last week.
He has proposed moving the millions to a wide variety of state departments, from tourism to natural resources. There are proposed upgrades to correctional facilities and expansions to some West Virginia State Parks.
The legislature will meet at noon to act on the funds.
Earlier in June, the legislature met to pour federal funds and extra state cash into road repairs, health care and education programs such as school lunches. It included about $902 million in federal funds received through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
Much of those funds were grants directed by the federal government to be spent on programs such as substance abuse prevention and aid for needy families and for child care services.
Another $150 million from a state budget surplus was dedicated to fund 702 miles (1,130 kilometers) of road paving and projects on 40 bridges across all 55 counties.

The post West Virginia lawmakers to review $250M in special session appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Community Policy
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
862
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawmakers#Special Session#Ap#Republican#American Rescue Plan#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm but still worries forecasters

Elsa weakened enough Saturday morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm, even as it still counts as the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. In fact Elsa was right on the cusp of becoming a hurricane again Saturday, with sustained winds at 70 miles per hour, just under the 74 mph Category 1 hurricane threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.