Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

PREVIEW: Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks begin battle for Eastern crown

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w76Q_0acx6MRP00

Two teams that were supposed to be home watching a Brooklyn-Philadelphia showdown in the Eastern Conference finals will begin a duel of their own when the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks visit the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The best-of-seven series that will determine the East’s representative in the NBA Finals pits franchises that have split four all-time playoff series, with none occurring past the first round or since 2010. Each has won twice.

Both clubs needed a Game 7 win on the road against one of the East’s top two seeds to reach this point.

The Bucks were the first to punch their ticket, riding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 40-point night to a 115-111 overtime victory in Brooklyn over the second-seeded Nets on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNMYH_0acx6MRP00 Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

One night later, the Hawks rode the surprising 27-point contribution of Kevin Huerter to a 103-96 road win over the top-seeded 76ers.

So, instead of the conversation focusing on superstar injuries and poor foul shooters, the Hawks and Bucks each will continue pursuit of a second-ever NBA title in franchise history in a rivalry that has been tilted big-time in Milwaukee’s favor over the past four seasons.

With Antetokounmpo recording a pair of double-doubles and Trae Young sitting out twice with injuries, the Bucks won two of three from the Hawks in the regular season for Milwaukee’s fourth straight season-series win. The Bucks have won 11 of 13 over that stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMCFK_0acx6MRP00
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Update heading into the conference finals

Each has suffered a significant injury in the meantime. The Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle surgery) in the series, while the Hawks have lost De’Andre Hunter (meniscus surgery in right knee) for the season as they await the possible return of Cam Reddish (sore right Achilles).

Down a man and possibly two, Young said he is encouraging Huerter, who had a 20-point game when the Hawks beat the Bucks 111-104 in Atlanta in their most recent meeting in April, to continue to take a leading role.

“We are definitely telling him to be more aggressive and score the ball a little bit more,” Young said. “Play free, relax, and just have fun.”

The spotlight will shine on Antetokounmpo and Young, and each has responded well to it so far in the postseason.

Antetokounmpo was second to the Nets’ Kevin Durant (248) among all second-round participants with 223 points despite shooting just 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) on 3-pointers. His 90 rebounds were tops among the NBA’s eight quarterfinalists.

Meanwhile, Young ranked fifth in scoring with 203 points, with similar amounts coming on free throws (59), two-point shots (84) and 3-point attempts (60). He led Round 2 in assists with 76 and was third in steals with 12.

The Bucks have had one more day of rest than the Hawks entering the series. Antetokounmpo said he hopes it has given his teammates a chance to forget the past and focus on the Hawks.

“The job is not done,” he insisted. “So that’s the message here. We didn’t win the championship. But this is a great step for our organization.”

The Bucks haven’t made the NBA Finals since losing to the Boston Celtics in 1974, three years after they’d won their only title by beating the Baltimore Bullets.

The Hawks have never advanced past the Eastern finals since moving from St. Louis to Atlanta in 1968. The St. Louis Hawks made the NBA Finals four times in five seasons between 1957-61, facing the Celtics on each occasion and winning once, in 1958.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Eastern#The Boston Celtics#The Baltimore Bullets#The St Louis Hawks#Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA history: Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have a playoff legacy

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are no strangers to one another with multiple previous meetings in the NBA playoffs. The 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will feature a battle between two teams that have called Milwaukee home. The current resident — Milwaukee Bucks — have called the Cream City...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eastern Conference Finals: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Hawks are coming off a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to close out the series in seven games and will look to bring some of that hustle and momentum to the series versus the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 115-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets in seven games and will be ready for this one tonight.
NBAPosted by
newschain

Atlanta Hawks stumble as Milwaukee Bucks take slender play-off lead

The Atlanta Hawks only managed four points in the last six minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to record a 113-102 win and a lead in the play-off series. Khris Middleton top scored for Milwaukee with 38, including three straight three-pointers in the fourth quarter to turn the game in the Bucks’ favour.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks - Phoenix Suns Finals: "Happy That This Is The Future Of The NBA."

The Milwaukee Bucks have recently won Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, and will officially move onto the NBA Finals. While Giannis Antetokounmpo was out, the Milwaukee Bucks still found a way to win, even with Trae Young suiting back up for the Atlanta Hawks. Khris Middleton was a key reason why, as he scored 30 points in the game. While the Hawks had a good and improbable run to the Conference Finals, it is now clear that the Bucks were a better team. They will now face the Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young suffers injury vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Fans of the Atlanta Hawks are holding their collective breath as star PG Trae Young suffered an apparent ankle injury on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury, which took place late in the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, forced Young to the locker room. He was able to put weight on his ankle so that is a good sign.
NBAbostonhockeynow.com

Sports Bet: Guaranteed NBA Bets Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final tips at 8:45 p.m., and we have a few guaranteed bets for NBA fans. When I traveled through Athens, Greece last month, I learned that the Greeks thrive in everyday life by embracing just three simple components: Lamb, tourism, Giannis Antetokounmpo. An...
NBADemocrat-Herald

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 with hyperextended knee

ATLANTA — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday in Milwaukee, the team announced Wednesday. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ Game 4 loss at at the Hawks Tuesday. The best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals are tied 2-2 and the Bucks will likely be without their two-time NBA MVP.
NBAwesb.com

NBA Playoffs Recap 7-01-21: Bucks Top Hawks 123-112 To Retake ECF Lead

The Milwaukee Bucks topped the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 last night in game 5 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals. Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks figured out a way to end their recent habit of slow starts. Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points to lead a balanced attack and the Bucks never trailed on their way to a 3-2 lead in the series that puts them one game away from their first NBA Finals appearance in nearly half a century.
NBAPosted by
Distractify

Will Trae Young Be Able to Play in Game 5 or 6 Against the Bucks?

Whenever the star player on your favorite team's health is compromised, you're stuck in a weird place emotionally. That's because you go through all of the shallowest feelings that make you realize you're not "naturally" as good of a person as you'd like to be because the first place your mind goes to, more often than not, is that your team's chances of winning have been compromised. Which could be why so many people are eagerly awaiting a Trae Young injury update.
NBAwmleader.com

Khris Middleton leads Bucks over Hawks in ECF

For the first time since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference finals in six games, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the last two-and-a-half games. Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.