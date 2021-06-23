Kojaque – ‘Town’s Dead’ review: a shatteringly real reflection of Dublin life

Aziya is an artist unashamed to namecheck her heroes. In fact, it takes all of twenty seconds on ‘We Speak Of Tides’ groovy opening track for the 21-year-old to pay homage to one of her primary influences as a songwriter and guitar player: “It could be a Nirvana/never see him again/I could be like Kurt/better off without a friend”. Though not completely revelatory, it’s certainly refreshing; as rising talent shy away from genre tags and obscure their true musical inspirations in favour of catch-all appeal, seldom do we see a new talent namecheck their forebears with such enthusiasm and humility as Aziya has.