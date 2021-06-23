Kojaque – ‘Town’s Dead’ review: a shatteringly real reflection of Dublin life
On the second track of this debut album from Dublin rapper Kojaque, we eavesdrop on a conversation between two friends on their way out for New Year’s Eve. They squabble about which tunes to play and which clubs to hit, but also about how their friend Kojaque still lives with his mum and how town is dead these days. They might seem like throwaway lines on first listen, but they contain the essence of this album’s fiery message.www.nme.com