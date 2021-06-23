Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Lawsuit calls out FL school district's mental health policies

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFlLQ_0acx5YgG00

Several advocacy groups are suing a Florida school district over its practice of making hundreds of students undergo mental health examinations at psychiatric facilities each year.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of disabled and minority children calls Palm Beach County’s public school district’s policy “excessive and illegal.”

The groups claim the school district has deprived hundreds of children of educational opportunities and inflicted unnecessary trauma by forcing them into mental health centers over non-threatening behavioral incidents.

The lawsuit claims school officials violated state and federal law by involuntarily committing students in situations where the law doesn’t apply.

Community Policy
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Policies#Health Centers#Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related