Pointing AI in the right direction

As the pandemic has made big changes across our world, we can’t always rely on historical data that we used to train and build our first model versions. We all know — or we should realize by now — that these first versions will break somehow. It is just a matter of time. In our first article from last December, we discussed why you need model monitoring on your AI/ML models. Let’s broaden that discussion, and our vision, by considering a holistic framework to maintain our models. This is critical because models are living, functional tools that support our business decisions, drive revenue, reduce costs, and represent a significant investment by the company. Simply monitoring models is a good start but is not sufficient especially if you have a desire to scale beyond a handful of models in production.