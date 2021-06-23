Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Chiropractor Nabbed After Accusations Of Sexual Battery, Rape, Preying On Patients

By Jasmine Salanga
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Virginia police are urging victims of a predatory chiropractor, who is currently facing sexual battery charges, to come forward. In a press release on Monday, Richmond Police revealed that practicing chiropractor Michael Pollock, 66, had been arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery and sexual penetration from an incident at his workplace in northwest Richmond on May 17.

www.latintimes.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Chiropractor#Sexual Arousal#Sexual Medicine#Richmond Police#News Observer#Abc 8news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Ethics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...