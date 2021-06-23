Chiropractor Nabbed After Accusations Of Sexual Battery, Rape, Preying On Patients
The Virginia police are urging victims of a predatory chiropractor, who is currently facing sexual battery charges, to come forward. In a press release on Monday, Richmond Police revealed that practicing chiropractor Michael Pollock, 66, had been arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery and sexual penetration from an incident at his workplace in northwest Richmond on May 17.www.latintimes.com