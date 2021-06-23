Cancel
Contest Veteran Ryan Sheckler Explains Olympic Skateboarding

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I knew it had the potential, with the type of contests that was going on,” says Ryan Sheckler. And he should know: Shecks, as he’s called by action sports broadcasters around the world, has not a little amount of experience in the field, competing in skateboarding contests since the age of six. That means that he’s been doing it since 1995, the same year the X Games threw its inaugural contest on ESPN. Next came the Dew Tour, in 2008, and then Street League Skateboarding, the brainchild of pro skater and reality TV star Rob Dyrdek, in 2010. With these series drawing millions of viewers, there was no shortage of mainstream exposure. But the final step was always the Olympics, and this summer, in Tokyo, the sport of skateboarding will finally make its Games debut, just as Sheckler predicted.

