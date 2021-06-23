The Impact of the Humidor on Busch’s Park Factor

With the Cardinals season spiraling out of control over the last month and a half, it’s time to start asking questions about turnover. Unlike other organizations, roots run deep for the St. Louis Cardinals. John Mozeliak, Michael Girsch, and Mike Shildt have been in the organization for a collective 61 years. Shildt and Girsch’s presence in leadership positions, however, points to Mozeliak. Nobody has had more of an impact on the Cardinals’ on-field performance since the 2008 season. Only Branch Rickey (24 seasons) and Bing Devine (20) have had longer tenures managing baseball operations in franchise history than Mozeliak’s 14 years, and that follows 13 prior seasons that Mo was involved in countless ways. Gauging the Mozeliak years is complicated. He built tremendous good will with fans by authoring one World Series champion, two NL pennants, and one of the most successful eras in franchise history from 2009 to 2015. The franchise has been clunkier since 2016, muddying his legacy. Before determining whether or not it’s time for a change, let’s take a deep multi-week dive on the Mozeliak years.