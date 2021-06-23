Newborn's Body Exhumed For Autopsy After Baby's Mysterious Death, Parents Charged

The police in India exhumed Tuesday the remains of a newborn baby, who was buried by her parents on June 12, to investigate the mysterious death of the infant. A 36-year-old woman had given birth to the baby girl at a hospital in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on June 12. The woman had suffered severe blood loss and was referred to another hospital for further treatment. The police said the woman left the hospital the same day after stuffing the newborn baby inside a bag, media outlet DT Next reported.