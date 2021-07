The Switch Pro is supposedly going to be revealed every week. I have no doubt that Nintendo is working on the successor to the Switch as we speak. Whether that’s the “Switch Pro” or a “New Switch,” or whatever is actually after the Switch, is up for debate. But it’s getting very old seeing insider info from random Twitter accounts saying that we’ll see a Switch Pro announcement just about every week. E3 2021 seemed like it was going to be the time! But it didn’t happen. For now, we wait.