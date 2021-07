Dungeons & Dragons was something I blatantly ignored for years, primarily because there was nobody to play with. Fast-forward a little bit, and I was finally able to experience the tabletop game with a group of friends. My campaign lasted a good few years, transporting me and my party to some imaginative story beats created by our wonderful Dungeon Master (DM). Since then, I have enjoyed both watching and playing D&D, as well as looking into one-shot ideas. One of my favorite video game franchises is none other than The Legend of Zelda, and Reddit user InspiraSean86 has recreated the Light World from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past as a custom D&D map.