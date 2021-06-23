Wire Taps: Max Scherzer loses his [blank] after Joe Girardi calls umps to check Max; Nationals beat Phillies + more...
"I mean the two checks were I guess normal," Max Scherzer said last night, after his first start under MLB's new foreign substance protocols, "umpires — this is new for everybody, but today they're checking your hat, they're checking your glove, you're ready for them to check your hands, I wasn't — just using rosin tonight, so I wasn't doing anything, that's all fine."