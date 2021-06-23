The 18th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival Streams Through June 24th at Facets
The African Diaspora International Film Festival - Chicago (ADIFF Chicago), in collaboration with Chicago based longtime partner FACETS Multimedia, is currently celebrating its 18th anniversary virtually with 14 narratives and documentaries from 13 countries, all Chicago premieres. The festival, which kicked off on June 14th and streams through this Thursday, June 24th, is made possible thanks to the generous support of Facets Cinemateque and ArtMattan Productions. Its films are accessible to virtual audiences in Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky.www.rogerebert.com