Podcast host Joe Rogan spent a segment on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, taking swipes at the media and CNN hosts Brian Stelter and Don Lemon. "They didn't even understand the way they were describing it," Rogan said during a discussion with commentator Kyle Kulinski, recalling a CNN panel featuring Stelter back in January about YouTubers garnering more viewers than CNN. "They were describing it as if they're entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.' This is because the market has spoken, and your show's f***ing terrible. Well, Brian Stelter's show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings."