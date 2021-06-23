Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd must make use of Scott McTominay's versatility shown at Euro 2020

By Mitchell Wilks
90min.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have been crying out for a tempo dictating, ball playing defensive midfielder for a painfully long time. They've tried everything from the 'Schmidfield' of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin - horrifyingly dark memories for fans - and even resorted to the idea that Wayne Rooney could romantically transform into the six everyone desired. But of course he couldn't - he was knackered.

www.90min.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Morgan Schneiderlin
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Red Devils#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Related
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd make improved second offer for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have made an improved second offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho worth more than the £75m opening bid that was turned down by the Bundesliga side. United have had their eye firmly on Sancho since late 2019 to fill a problem position on the right flank. But...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd scouting PSV fullback Dumfries at Euros

Manchester United are scouting PSV Eindhoven fullback Denzel Dumfries at the Euros. United are in the market for a new right-back this summer and are unhappy with the price demanded by Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier. As an alternative, they're now considering Dumfries, reports the Manchester Evening News. Dumfries has...
Premier League90min.com

Raphael Varane's agent 'ready' to meet Man Utd over transfer

The agent of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is keen to hold a meeting with Manchester United to discuss a possible transfer this summer. Varane has one year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and has already rejected the offer of an extension. He was widely expected to be sold this summer, but the departure of Sergio Ramos led to conflicting reports about his continuation at the club.
SoccerTribal Football

Man Utd youngster Levitt delighted with Wales Euros chance

Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt is full of pride after playing for Wales in their Euros defeat to Italy. United midfielder Levitt came off the bench in the closing stages of 10-man Wales' 1-0 loss to Italy. The result saw Rob Page's men progress on goal difference in second spot...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Fabrizio Romano offers update on Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd

Paul Pogba is currently in action for France in this summer’s European Championships but speculation over his future at Manchester United is set to dominate headlines in the offseason. The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and is free to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January next year.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Free Sancho: Why Southgate must unleash Man Utd target at Euro 2020

The winger could become the most expensive English player ever this summer, but is yet to make an appearance at the tournament for the Three Lions. Jadon Sancho will, in all likelihood, become the most expensive English player of all time when his long-protracted move to Manchester United is eventually official.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd announce preseason friendlies - including Rooney's Derby

Manchester United have announced four pre-season friendlies this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will take on former United striker Wayne Rooney's Derby at Pride Park on July 18. After a week-long training camp in the UK, United will play Queen's Park Rangers away on July 24, before returning to Old...
SoccerTribal Football

Man Utd fullback Dalot 'honoured' making Portugal debut

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is full of pride after his Portugal debut last night. Dalot made his international bow when he came on in the second-half for Nelson Semedo as Portugal drew 2-2 with France in the European Championship. "06.23.2021. Today will be eternalized in my memory as the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Southgate lauds Man Utd skipper Maguire as England's best defender

England boss Gareth Southgate says Harry Maguire is the best English defender in the Premier League. The Manchester United captain made his first appearance since May in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday. Speaking before the game, Southgate told ITV: "I think he's been the outstanding...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd make decision on Tuanzebe future

Manchester United plan to send Axel Tuanzebe away on-loan next season. The Manchester Evening News says Tuanzebe feels he deserved more chances last season and received a lack of recognition. Premier League and overseas clubs have expressed interest in Tuanzebe. Tuanzebe earned widespread acclaim last October for his performance in...