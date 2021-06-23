Man Utd must make use of Scott McTominay's versatility shown at Euro 2020
Manchester United have been crying out for a tempo dictating, ball playing defensive midfielder for a painfully long time. They've tried everything from the 'Schmidfield' of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin - horrifyingly dark memories for fans - and even resorted to the idea that Wayne Rooney could romantically transform into the six everyone desired. But of course he couldn't - he was knackered.www.90min.com