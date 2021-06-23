Cancel
Teenage Girl Rescued After Allegedly Assaulted By Stepfather And Stepbrother For Resisting Rape

By Glory Moralidad
Salome Uwem, a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly assaulted by her stepfather and stepbrother for refusing their rape attempt in Akwa Ibom state, has been rescued by a human rights organization. The Akwa State Ministry of Justice has come to the rescue of the SS1 student of Community Secondary School,...

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

